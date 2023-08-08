Full screen in popup Previous

Casting for New Pictures’ latest crime drama, a depiction of the five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, has been announced with Toby Jones and David Morrissey leading the all-star line-up.

Penned by Killing Eve writer George Kay and directed by BAFTA-winning director Lewis Arnold (Sherwood, Time, Des), the 7x60-minute drama series also features Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Jill Halfpenny, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Liz White, Daniel Mays, Alexa Davies, Chloe Harris and Stephen Tompkinson.

The Long Shadow is executive produced by New Pictures co-founder and chief executive officer, Willow Grylls (Des, White House Farm, The Missing). The series is produced by Matt Sandford (Des, White House Farm, Cobra – as script editor), series produced by Sarah Lewis (Noughts + Crosses, McDonald & Dodds) and co-produced by Alison Matthews (Trigger Point, Champion). George Kay, Lewis Arnold and Elaine Pyke also serve as executive producers. Polly Hill is overseeing production of the drama for ITV.

It will air on ITV1 and ITVX in September 2023.