National Film and Television School
The National Film and Television School gives you access to everyone and everything you need to make it in the industry.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.nfts.co.uk
- Sponsored
How NFTS graduates are powering British drama
Almost two-thirds of high-end shows currently employ the school’s alumni
- Sponsored
How to get on the path to television success
NFTS graduate Lucy Smith is one of Edinburgh’s Ones to Watch 2019. She explains how the MA course helped her become one of TV’s ‘best and brightest’
- Sponsored
How a Motion Graphics & Titles diploma can kickstart your career
Course leader Hugo Hansell explains the benefits of receiving the NFTS diploma
- Sponsored
Learning to produce and direct like a pro
Students on the NFTS Directing & Producing Television Entertainment MA hone their skills using industry-standard kit
- Sponsored
Give your career a jump start
Study or work – what’s the best way to learn the TV craft?