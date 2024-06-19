Bridgerton, Sweet Tooth, Perfect Match, Eric and Geek Girl all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 10 June 

1. Bridgerton: Season 3

28m views

2. Sweet Tooth: Season 3

6m views 

3. Perfect Match: Season 2

5.1m views 

4. Eric: Limited Series

4.9m views 

5. Geek Girl: Season 1

3.8m views 

6. Bridgerton: Season 1

2.7m views 

7. Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial: Season 1

2.7m views

8. Dancing for the Devil: The 7M Tiktok Cult: Season 1

2.4m views 

9. Bridgerton: Season 2

2.3m views 

10. Your Honor: Season 1

2.2m views 

 UK top 10
1 Bridgerton: Season 3
2 Eric: Limited Series
3 Sweet Tooth: Season 3
4 Geek Girl: Season 1
5 Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult: Season 1
6 Young Sheldon: Season 6
7 Perfect Match: Season 2
8 Hitler and Nazis: Evil on Trial: Season 1
9 New Amsterdam: Season 1
10 Bridgerton: Season 1

