Bridgerton, Sweet Tooth, Perfect Match, Eric and Geek Girl all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 10 June
1. Bridgerton: Season 3
28m views
2. Sweet Tooth: Season 3
6m views
3. Perfect Match: Season 2
5.1m views
4. Eric: Limited Series
4.9m views
5. Geek Girl: Season 1
3.8m views
6. Bridgerton: Season 1
2.7m views
7. Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial: Season 1
2.7m views
8. Dancing for the Devil: The 7M Tiktok Cult: Season 1
2.4m views
9. Bridgerton: Season 2
2.3m views
10. Your Honor: Season 1
2.2m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Bridgerton: Season 3
|2
|Eric: Limited Series
|3
|Sweet Tooth: Season 3
|4
|Geek Girl: Season 1
|5
|Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult: Season 1
|6
|Young Sheldon: Season 6
|7
|Perfect Match: Season 2
|8
|Hitler and Nazis: Evil on Trial: Season 1
|9
|New Amsterdam: Season 1
|10
|Bridgerton: Season 1
No comments yet