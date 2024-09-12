Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 2 September
1. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
20.3m views
2. Worst Ex Ever: Season 1
7.2m views
3. KAOS
5.9m views
4. Emily in Paris: Season 4
3.8m views
5. Prison Break: Season 1
3.4m views
6. Selling Sunset: Season 8
3m views
7. Outlast: Season 2
2.2m views
8. American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1
2m views
9. Mermaid Magic: Season 1
1.5m views
10. The Umbrella Academy: Season 4
1.4m views
|UK top 10
|1
|The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
|2
|Worst Ex Ever: Season 1
|3
|KAOS
|4
|Selling Sunset: Season 8
|5
|The Nobody Zone: Interview with an Irish Serial Killer: Season 1
|6
|Brassic: Season 1
|7
|Brassic: Season 2
|8
|Emily in Paris: Season 4
|9
|Brassic: Season 3
|10
|Brassic: Season 4
No comments yet