Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 2 September 

TPC_101_Unit_09511R

1. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series

20.3m views

2. Worst Ex Ever: Season 1

2. Worst Ex Ever: Season 1

7.2m views 

3. KAOS

3. KAOS

5.9m views 

4. Emily in Paris: Season 4

4. Emily in Paris: Season 4

3.8m views 

Prison Break S1

5. Prison Break: Season 1

3.4m views

6. Selling Sunset: Season 8

6. Selling Sunset: Season 8

3m views

7. Outlast: Season 2

7. Outlast: Season 2

2.2m views

8. American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1

8. American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1

2m views 

Mermaid Magic

9. Mermaid Magic: Season 1

1.5m views

TUA_402_Unit_05051RC

10. The Umbrella Academy: Season 4

1.4m views 

 UK top 10
1 The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
2 Worst Ex Ever: Season 1
3 KAOS
4 Selling Sunset: Season 8
5 The Nobody Zone: Interview with an Irish Serial Killer: Season 1
6 Brassic: Season 1
7 Brassic: Season 2
8 Emily in Paris: Season 4
9 Brassic: Season 3
10 Brassic: Season 4

