Who is Erin Carter?, Painkiller, At Home With The Furys and Ballers all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 21 August

1. Who is Erin Carter? Limited series

13.2m views  

Depp v Heard

2. Depp v Heard: Limited Series

8.3m views 

3. Painkiller: Limited Series

5.6m views 

4. Untold: Swamp Kings: Season 1

5m views 

5. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

3.6m views 

6. At Home With The Furys: Season 1

3m views 

7. Ballers: Season 1

2.2m views 

8. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2

1.9m views 

9. Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

1.8m views 

10. My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

1.7m views  

 UK top 10
1 At Home With The Furys: Season 1
2 Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series
3 Painkiller: Limited Series
4 Derry Girls: Season 3
5 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
6 Trust Me: Season 1
7 Untold: Swamp Kings: Season 1
8 Ragnarok: Season 3
9 Manifest: Season 1
10 Peppa Pig: Season 6

