3 Body Problem, Homicide: New York, Bad Dinosaurs and Buying Beverly Hills all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 25 March
1. 3 Body Problem: Season 1
15.6m views
2. Testament: The Story of Moses: Season 1
13.5m views
3. The Gentlemen: Season 1
7.8m views
4. Homicide: New York
4.7m views
5. Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1
2.4m views
6. Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9
2.3m views
7. Bad Dinosaurs: Season 1
2m views
8. Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
1.9m views
9. Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 1
1.9m views
10. Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
1.5m views
|UK top 10
|1
|The Gentlemen: Season 1
|2
|3 Body Problem: Season 1
|3
|Homicide: New York
|4
|House of Sims: Season 1
|5
|Testament: The Story of Moses: Season 1
|6
|Gunpowder: Season 1
|7
|The Job Lot: Season 1
|8
|Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
|9
|Fat Friends: Season 1
|10
|Physical: 100: Season 2
