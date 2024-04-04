3 Body Problem, Homicide: New York, Bad Dinosaurs and Buying Beverly Hills all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 25 March 

1. 3 Body Problem: Season 1

15.6m views 

2. Testament: The Story of Moses: Season 1

13.5m views

3. The Gentlemen: Season 1

7.8m views  

4. Homicide: New York

4.7m views 

5. Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1

2.4m views  

6. Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

2.3m views

7. Bad Dinosaurs: Season 1

2m views

8. Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

1.9m views

9. Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 1

1.9m views  

10. Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

1.5m views 

 UK top 10
1 The Gentlemen: Season 1
2 3 Body Problem: Season 1
3 Homicide: New York
4 House of Sims: Season 1
5 Testament: The Story of Moses: Season 1
6 Gunpowder: Season 1
7 The Job Lot: Season 1
8 Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
9 Fat Friends: Season 1
10 Physical: 100: Season 2

