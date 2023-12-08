Squid Game: The Challenge, Bad Surgeon, The Crown and Virgin River all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 27 November 

1. Squad Game: The Challenge: Season 1

11.4m vews 

2. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1

7.4m views

3. Obliterated: Season 1

7m views

4. The Crown: Season 6

3.9m views 

5. CoComelon Lane: Season 1

2.8m views 

6. Virgin River: Season 5

2.7m views

7. Young Sheldon: Season 1

2.7m views

8. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series

2m views 

9. Young Sheldon: Season 2

1.7m views

10. First Wives Club: Season 1

1.5m views 

 UK top 10
1 Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1
2 Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1
3 A Nearly Normal Family: Limited Series
4 The Crown: Season 6
5 Obliterated: Season 1
6 Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Christmas Roast
7 CoComelon Lane: Season 1
8 Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 1
9 All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
10 Virgin River: Season 5

