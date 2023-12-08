Squid Game: The Challenge, Bad Surgeon, The Crown and Virgin River all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 27 November
1. Squad Game: The Challenge: Season 1
11.4m vews
2. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1
7.4m views
3. Obliterated: Season 1
7m views
4. The Crown: Season 6
3.9m views
5. CoComelon Lane: Season 1
2.8m views
6. Virgin River: Season 5
2.7m views
7. Young Sheldon: Season 1
2.7m views
8. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
2m views
9. Young Sheldon: Season 2
1.7m views
10. First Wives Club: Season 1
1.5m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1
|2
|Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1
|3
|A Nearly Normal Family: Limited Series
|4
|The Crown: Season 6
|5
|Obliterated: Season 1
|6
|Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Christmas Roast
|7
|CoComelon Lane: Season 1
|8
|Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 1
|9
|All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
|10
|Virgin River: Season 5
