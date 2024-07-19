Supacell, The Man with 1000 Kids, Vikings: Valhalla, Receiver and Spring all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 8 July
1. Supacell: Season 1
7.1m views
2. The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series
5.4m views
3. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3
5.4m views
4. Bridgerton: Season 3
2.7m views
5. Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
2.3m views
6. Receiver: Season 1
2.2m views
7. Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn
1.9m views
8. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1
1.9m views
9. Sprint: Season 1
1.6m views
10. Exploding Kittens: Season 1
1.6m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Honour: Season 1
|2
|Supacell: Season 1
|3
|The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series
|4
|Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3
|5
|Depp v Heard: Limited Series
|6
|Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
|7
|America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1
|8
|Rick and Morty: Season 7
|9
|Bridgerton: Season 3
|10
|The Trouble with Maggie Cole: Season 1
