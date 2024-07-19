Supacell, The Man with 1000 Kids, Vikings: Valhalla, Receiver and Spring all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 8 July

1. Supacell: Season 1

7.1m views  

2. The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series

5.4m views 

3. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3

5.4m views

4. Bridgerton: Season 3

2.7m views  

5. Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2

2.3m views  

6. Receiver: Season 1

2.2m views

7. Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

1.9m views 

8. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1

1.9m views   

9. Sprint: Season 1

1.6m views 

10. Exploding Kittens: Season 1

1.6m views 

 UK top 10
1 Honour: Season 1
2 Supacell: Season 1
3 The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series
4 Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3
5 Depp v Heard: Limited Series
6 Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
7 America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1
8 Rick and Morty: Season 7
9 Bridgerton: Season 3
10 The Trouble with Maggie Cole: Season 1

