Netflix comedy A Man On The Inside is the most-watched show of all the streamers in the UK in the past week.

Created by Michael Schur of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place fame, the series is based on the 2020 Chilean feature documentary The Mole Agent. It stars comedian Ted Danson as a retired man who answers an ad to become a mole in a secret investigation.

Having launched on 21 November, the first three episodes of the 3 Arts Entertainment, Fremulon and Universal Television co-production have been watched by 1.4m, 1.1m and 990,000. That puts them in first, second and third place as the most-watched episodes across all the UK streamers in the past seven days.

The fourth episode comes in sixth place with 818,000, behind the first two episodes of Prime Video’s thriller Cross (900,000 and 833,000 respectively). The eighth and final episode of Schur’s series has so far been seen by 609,000.

The launch episode could not quite match the 1.7m who tuned into Netflix comedy Kaos in the first seven days in September, or the 1.4m who watched rival Amazon Prime Video’s thriller Cross within the same timeframe earlier this month. However, it did pip Netflix comedy Nobody Wants this, which opened with 1m in its first seven days in September.

The first episode of A Man On The Inside is the most-watched episode across Netflix’s audience aged between 25 and 65+, with a rough split between 60% women and 40% men. Six of the eight episodes feature in the top 10 most-watched episodes on Netflix in the past seven days, according to Barb data from overnights.tv.