Pact
Trade association representing the commercial interests of UK independent television, film, digital, children’s and animation media companies.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 7380 8230
- Website:
- http://www.pact.co.uk/
- Sponsored
Pact tool gives indies the edge
CEO John McVay says the Pact Growth Accelerator will give members all the resources they need to stay ahead of rivals in a competitive global market
- Sponsored
Generating business overseas
Pact MD of business and global strategy Dawn McCarthy-Simpson answers the most frequently asked questions about doing business internationally
- Sponsored
Backing a British success story
UK indies have been breaking taboos and conquering the globe since 1982 – but that success didn’t happen by chance and must be protected
- Sponsored
Why we must support indies across the UK
With broadcasters committed to producing more out-of-London shows, Pact can provide the tools and support to help nations and regions indies thrive