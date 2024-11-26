Tinpolis has upped its chief financial officer Jennifer Roberts to chief executive, replacing Arwel Rees who will retire at the end of the year.

Roberts joined the international TV production and distribution group in 2005 as its chief financial officer to deliver acquisitions and investments in the UK and US. The group’s portfolio spans 13 content production companies across all genres including Firecracker Films, Mentorn Media, Pioneer Productions and Passion Distribution.

Roberts will take on the role from January 2025 while Tinopolis’ chief financial officer in the US, James Dearing, will expand his role to become the group’s chief financial officer. He has been part of Tinopolis management for over 10 years and led the integration into the group of the LA-based companies.

Following his retirement, Rees will become a non-executive director of Tinopolis.

Executive chairman Ron Jones praised Roberts as “an outstanding leader, well known and respected by everyone in Tinopolis and by all our external stakeholders”.

“It’s never easy to lose a person of Arwel’s experience and contribution but with Jennifer as chief executive the group is in safe hands,” he added.

Roberts said: “Tinopolis has become one of the leading production and distribution houses in television thanks to our incredible talent, and I am looking forward to writing the next chapter of our story.”