This episode looks at how broadcasters and producers are reaching new audiences with a fresh take on sports content

This episode is a recording of the ‘Turn Challenges into Opportunities as Sports Broadcasting Evolves’ panel discussion at the Broadcast Sport Summit held at The Emirates, London, in November.

Streaming, social media and the proliferation of mobile devices have turned sports broadcasting on its head.

Sports producers and broadcasters now output across a huge range of platforms – linear TV; OTT services; a plethora of social media platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Twitter/X, LinkedIn, Snap, Facebook, Instagram and more; D2C platforms; in-stadia screens – and each requires bespoke content and delivery formats.

It’s daunting and ever evolving, but each new way to reach fans on the platforms they use the most is an opportunity to grow your audience and returns.

These opportunities are discussed in detail during this session.