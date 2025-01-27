The Spanish language stream from the Finals of the Grand Slam tennis tournament was voiced by AI from CAMB.AI

The Spanish language audio stream for the Australian Open Finals was powered by AI.

Speech and translation AI service CAMB.AI has revealed it created a voice clone aimed at mirroring the English commentary’s emotion and energy.

Using this voice clone, the live Grand Slam commentary was translated from English to Spanish and voiced in Spanish in real-time, with no human interpreter involved.

The commentary was available in certain territories on a dedicated stream at https://www.youtube.com/live/UTN8AgtWl5c

Tennis Australia director of innovation, Machar Reid, said: “We are always looking for new ways to engage our audience and give them the best viewing experience possible. For many, that starts with a broadcast that’s speaking their native language. CAMB’s tech gives us a way to reach and entertain so many more tennis fans.”

CAMB.AI co-founder and CTO, Akshat Prakash, added: “With our technology, viewers no longer have to rely on subtitles or try to sync up alternative broadcasts. Select your preferred language, and receive the same viewing experience as everyone else.”

Coverage was available in Mexico, US, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Venezuela, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Cuba, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Paraguay, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Uruguay.