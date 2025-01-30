The assortment of AI-powered tools increases the impact of video content and improves productivity, says Brightcove

Brightcove has launched AI Content Suite, following a successful customer pilot program last year.

The software introduces a range of AI-powered tools to increase the impact of video content and improve productivity.

It’s aimed at enabling content creators to get more from their content and drive greater engagement, and includes three AI-powered capabilities – content creation, metadata optimisation, and translation.

Specifically, AI Content Suite automates the conversion of long-form content into short-form clips, highlight reels, and theme-based chapters.

It converts horizontal video into vertical formats, it auto-generates metadata including titles, tags and descriptions, and will also provide translation capabilities to “dozens of languages”.

New products will also be released under the Brightcove AI Suite, based on customer feedback. These include text-to-video capabilities and AI-powered automated video interactivity, personalisation, and recommendations.

Addressing how the AI is trained, Brightcove said: “Brightcove will never use customers’ content or personal data to train AI models without their explicit consent.”

Scott Levine, chief product officer at Brightcove, said: “The AI Content Suite is a force multiplier for anyone looking to expand the impact of their video content without increasing their workload. Embedded within our video platform, the AI Content Suite easily and quickly enables a video creation multiplier effect without going to other tools and platforms. This allows our customers to maximize their content reach and engagement.”

Remi Brunier, director of product and UX at Scottish broadcaster STV, adds: “The AI Content Suite transformed our clip and trailer production process. What used to take hours now takes minutes, allowing us to reduce costs and focus more on creativity and strategy. STV was one of the dozens of customers who participated in Brightcove’s AI pilot program. “By automating the creation of engaging, concise trailers for our content, we’ve scaled our production for a wider range of titles and significantly reduced costs. This shift has been critical for our business, allowing our team to focus on high-profile projects and enhance our presence on social media platforms.”