EVS has launched XtraMotion 3.0, an update to its generative AI tool for creating super slow-motion replays using any camera.

XtraMotion does this by using GenAI to create the “missing” frames in content, so that there then enough to create the replay. It is integrated into EVS’ LiveCeption replay and highlights solution, and operators can trigger the application of the effect directly from the LSM-VIA remote controller, with a click on a shortcut button.

The latest update adds two new features - Deblur and Cinematic. Deblur aims to remove motion blurring from fast moving cameras, and Cinematic can simulate the effect of shallow depth-of-field without using a cinematic camera. In addition, it has reduced XtraMotion’s processing timeto under three seconds for applying the super slow-motion effect, even when combined with Deblur.

Jan Mokallai, VP live production solutions at EVS, said: “With its full suite of creative effects, XtraMotion 3.0 truly showcases how generative AI can be used in live production to engage audiences in a more immersive way. We’re excited to offer a tool that delivers exceptional speed and quality while remaining cost-effective, enabling sports broadcasters of all sizes to create high-impact, professional-grade content that engages viewers on another level.”