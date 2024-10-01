AI sports production specialist Pixellot has launched the latest model of its portable sports camera, the Pixellot Air NXT.

The camera has been approved by basketball federation FIBA for automated multi-sports streaming. It can also be used for football, ice hockey, American football, Lacrosse, and hockey.

The Pixellot Air NXT has “significant upgrades” compared to Pixellot’s previous-generation camera, says the company, including new digital stereo microphones, smoother video powered by NVIDIA technology, and up to four times more storage.

It also features a tournament mode that simplifies the live production of back-to-back games. The camera’s battery can record up to 5 hours of video and charges 33% faster than the previous model.

The Pixellot Air NXT integrates with Pixellot’s coaching, analytics, and OTT platform. It can also connect to other services, analytics platforms, scouting platforms, graphics and remote commentary products.

For broadcasting, events can be streamed to any destination and content and highlights can be created for YouTube, social media networks, third-party OTT platforms or via Pixellot’s white label solution for sports organisations.

The Pixellot Air NXT has dual-stream functionality, providing the option to view both a dynamic TV-style video stream that automatically zooms in on the ball and the heart of the action, as well as an option to view a full-field/court panoramic view that provides a birds-eye perspective of the game. You can also autonomously generate game and individual player highlights.

The AI for the camera has been trained on over 5 million games from various sports streamed in the last eight years. Pixellot promises “unprecedented accuracy” in ball tracking and game-state identification across a multitude of sports.

Shelly Berkovitch, VP Product at Pixellot, said: “With the launch of the Pixellot Air NXT, we’re not just introducing another camera, we’re revolutionising the way games and tournaments are captured, analysed and shared. The Air NXT embodies our vision of making top-tier sports video accessible and efficient for all levels of play, across multiple types of sports integrated seamlessly with Pixellot’s other solutions including our OTT and the new analytics platform. Our newly restructured AI architecture, coupled with user-centric innovations, offers an unrivalled sports video and analytics solution that truly changes the game for players, coaches, fans, and organisations.”

Gal Oz, CTO and co-founder of Pixellot, adds: “With the Pixellot Air NXT, we are giving more athletes, families and coaches video and analytics at a level that was previously only affordable for the top competitions. Our commitment to innovation, combined with feedback from thousands of Pixellot Air users around the world, has allowed us to create a product that not only meets, but will exceed the expectations of sports enthusiasts and broadcasters alike.”