A24, in association with Box To Box, are working with Liverpool FC on a drama series charting the managerial reign of Anfield legend Bill Shankly.

Playwright and screenwriter Jack Thorne is also attached to the multi-episode series, which will be set against 1960s Liverpool. The production will work with the club and Shankly’s granddaughter, Karen Gill, to ensure historical accuracy.

Shankly is arguably Liverpool’s greatest ever manager, taking charge of the club from 1959 until 1974 and taking it from the second tier to the first division and league, FA Cup, and European titles. This set the club up for further success under Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan in the decade that followed, winning seven league titles and four European Cups.

The series will be filmed in Liverpool and Anfield, with the city to play a major part in the series.

Gill said: “I think it’s a wonderful way to share the story of my grandad’s time at LFC. Anybody who knows anything about the club knows what it meant to Bill Shankly.

“This is going to be a must-watch for all Liverpool fans and it’s a privilege to have the chance now to showcase his story to the wider world. I’m looking forward to seeing how this project unfolds and being a part of it.”

Thorne added: “I’m excited to be telling this incredible story and it’s an honour to be working alongside A24 and Liverpool Football Club.

“Our goal is to focus not just on the club, but on the city itself - because, and this is one thing Shankly made sure, the club belongs to the city and the city belongs to the club.

“We have a chance with this show to celebrate both a magnificent football club and a magnificent city, whilst being honest about the struggles of the 1960s and 1970s in one of our industrial heartlands.

“We hope to honour the fans, the city, and the legacy of Liverpool FC in bringing its story to life.”