Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen will go behind the scenes of the sport promoter

Box To Box is producing a behind-the-scenes documentary with promoter Matchroom Sport for Netflix.

Matchroom, which promotes events in sports such as boxing, snooker, darts, nineball, fishing and more, will provide access to access to Barry Hearn, his son Eddie and the rest of the Matchroom team at the Essex based HQ, with the aim of documenting the drama at the family-run business.

It is under the working title Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen, and was revealed at Netflix’s Netlfix: Spotlight Session, at the Edinburgh TV Festival. The show is currently in production.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “This is a game changer. For the first time ever, we have provided access all areas to a film crew to give fans an unprecedented glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes to power the Matchroom machine.

“We want to push storytelling to new heights across boxing, darts, snooker and multi-sports, so we are delighted to partner with a production powerhouse in Box to Box.

“In our continued pursuit for global domination in the sporting world, we cannot wait for an international audience to watch this exclusive series on Netflix.”

Warren Smith, Box to Box head of sports & factual, added: “At Box to Box we are privileged to have access to some of the world’s biggest sports stars, teams and organisations..

“Now is time for the deal makers and there is none bigger than Barry and Eddie Hearn with their team at Matchroom.

“It’s a British success story that is going for global domination.”