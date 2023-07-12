All Roads Lead Down Under follows many of the teams during the build up to the tournament

Whisper has produced FIFA+ Original Series All Roads Lead Down Under, which showcases the journey of many of the teams in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The documentary series features in-depth narratives and personal stories of players and highlights the global growth of women’s football.

The six-part documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at the journey undertaken by more than 170 national women’s football teams to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

It captures the ”pain, drama, and journey of trying to qualify”, with crews embedded in multiple international teams.

Our all new 6 part #FIFAWWC doc with FIFA+ ‘All Roads Lead Down Under’ is out now!



Many begin the journey to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but only the best reach the end of the road…



More👉 https://t.co/rq20WCCche



Available now exclusively on FIFA+#MakeItHappen pic.twitter.com/jCCSRQDADo — Whisper (@WeAreWhisperTV) July 12, 2023

From Nigeria’s dramatic win over rivals Cameroon in Africa, to heartbreak for India in Asia, the series covers all angles of the wider FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying story, both on and off the pitch.

It visits players in their hometowns, meets their families and tells the athletes’ stories including race, sexuality, social inequality, adversity and triumph.

Among the teams followed are Argentina, India, Thailand, England, Chile, Nigeria, Denmark, Trinidad and Tobago, Wales and Tahiti.

Charlotte Burr, FIFA director of strategy, digital and FIFA+, said: “All Roads Lead Down Under is a truly groundbreaking series for FIFA+ and demonstrates the lengths and depths we go to bring the beautiful game to life. FIFA+ is the home of the game’s best storytelling, and we’re so excited to see this landmark series go live at such a pivotal time for women’s football.”

FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman added: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is a monumental event for women’s football, and All Roads Lead Down Under truly captures the essence of this global spectacle and what it takes to qualify. The series not only showcases the remarkable talent and determination of the participating teams but also serves as a testament to the immense growth and progress of women’s football on a global scale.”

Chris Grubb, creative director, Whisper, said: “Whisper has a long-lasting legacy of showcasing Women’s football and our BAFTA award-winning team were excited to partner with FIFA in developing one of the most ambitious sports documentary series ever.

“For the last two years our teams have been on every continent, following the highs and lows of the national teams, as they battled to qualify for the World Cup. We have spoken to some of the greats of the game, including Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze and some lesser-known players who started their journey in some of the most remote places on earth.”

All episodes of the series are available now on FIFA+.