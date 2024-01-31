The production follows Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC throughout the historic 23/24 season, which marks Klopp’s final season as Liverpool’s manager

Liverpool Football Club has confirmed filming is underway for a behind-the-scenes documentary series about the club, to be broadcast at the end of the 23/24 season.

The production, by Lorton Entertainment and Liverpool FC, follows Jürgen Klopp and the team throughout the historic season, which marks Klopp’s final season as Liverpool’s manager.

It will look at the club’s history and connection with fans, and provide first-hand insights into what makes the club, including its men’s and women’s teams, a success on and off the pitch.

The series will be executive produced by Ed Barratt, Julian Bird, Lucy Hardy, Angus Paskin Orr and Kenneth Shepherd for Lorton Entertainment, with Richard Cooke as the showrunner.

Lorton Entertainment’s sports doc credits include Boom! Boom!: The World vs. Boris Becker and Disney+’s documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, as well as Amazon Original feature documentary ROONEY.

Jürgen Klopp said: “With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special – its people. From our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club. Thanks to this new documentary series viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more.”

Drew Crisp, senior vice president of Digital at Liverpool FC, added: “This exciting new multi-episodic documentary will be unique and show the real authentic side of the club. It will not only delve into its rich history and its unrivalled connection with its supporters but will also explore what makes Liverpool Football Club succeed, on and off the pitch. We’re delighted to have the full backing of Jurgen and everyone across the club. This will be a football club documentary series like no other.”

Julian Bird, CEO, Lorton Entertainment, said: “This project will offer supporters an intimate glimpse into one of world football’s greatest institutions, delivering a comprehensive look at the present day and the club’s storied history. There’s no better place to film than behind the scenes at a Premier League giant – we know so many companies in our industry are desperate to work with a club of Liverpool’s stature. We’re eager to bring our expertise to the project, and can’t wait to see how this season develops on and off the pitch.”