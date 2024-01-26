The trailer for Whistleblowers, a behind-the-scenes documentary on referees at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, has been released.

Produced by World Rugby Studios in partnership with Noah Media Group and HBS, the film will debut on RugbyPass TV on 1 February. It is exec produced by David Snowdon, Dan Miodownik, Julien Bertin and James Rothwell.

Whistleblowers follows the referees at the heart of the action during the seven-week tournament, and includes in-depth interviews, access to team meetings, pre- and post-match emotion. It covers the highs and lows of selection, physical and mental preparation, performance analysis as well as the special supportive relationship across the group, relationships with teams and the impact of online hate on officials and their families and what World Rugby is doing to combat it. You can watch the trailer below.

Rugby World Cup 2023 referee Jaco Peyper said: “We want to lift the lid for fans on what we are living every day, a hugely rewarding job with the best seats in the house for some of the biggest encounters in sport. Some call it the toughest job in sport, and there are huge highs and lows, but the experiences, the friendship and the places are a privilege also. Hopefully viewers will understand that we are normal human beings with families, trying to be the best we can be, and give them a better understanding of the environment that we operate in and our dedication to the sport we love.”

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin added: “I would like to thank everyone who made this ground-breaking film happen, not least of which the match officials themselves, who are the very fabric of our sport. Without them, there would be no game, and I hope that this remarkable film reminds us all of the special role they play in the sport from the Rugby World Cup arena to the heartbeat of the game, community rugby. They are all human, they feel the highs and lows as we do, but through this compelling film we hope that a new level of respect and empathy is built towards match officials around the world.”

James Rothwell, chief marketing and content officer at World Rugby, said: “In order for rugby to grow, reach and engage new audiences, we must make it more relevant and more accessible. This incredible film achieves just that, providing unprecedented access to the world’s top match officials and their environment. We hope that it will give fans a new perspective and empathy on these brilliant men and women, by showing the human stories, personalities, and emotional highs and lows behind the whistle. It is compelling and difficult viewing at times, and I would like to thank all the match officials and their unions for placing their trust in us to tell their story for the first time.”

RugbyPass TV now has over 500,000 subscribers and two million users after launching just before the World Cup. Over 350,000 subscribers were on board after the competition, which ran from September until the end of October last year.