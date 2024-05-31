The replays create virtual frames from new viewpoints, providing an immersive 3D reconstruction of the action

The Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to test an AI-enhanced multi-camera replay service it is planning to use at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The system, which promises “to deliver a dynamic and vivid viewing experience to audiences worldwide”, was tested at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai.

Selina Yuan, president of international business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “As a pioneer in delivering intelligent sports solutions, we aim to work with OBS to redefine how global sports enthusiasts experience and engage with the Olympic Games.”

Alibaba’s cloud-based multi-camera replay system utilises machine learning and deep neural networks to reconstruct scenes in sophisticated detail. Footage captured from strategically positioned cameras around the venues is transformed into 3D models with high-quality textures, enabling the creation of virtual frames from new viewpoints and making actions such as rotation more smooth and realistic.

Alibaba Cloud’s computing architecture and cloud technologies facilitate the near real-time processing of the 3D reconstruction and video rendering.

During Paris 2024, the AI-enabled replay system will be used at 12 competition venues for events including beach volleyball, tennis, judo and rugby.

The multi-angle video content will be made available through OBS’s production system to be used in coverage of the Olympic Games by global media rights holders.

The system was first introduced at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 for curling and speed skating events. It was used then to enable fans to experience critical moments from a variety of optimal angles