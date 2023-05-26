The production, simply called 99, is described as the definitive documentary series of Manchester United’s historic treble-winning season

Prime Video has announced that next year it will premiere 99, the “definitive documentary series of Manchester United’s historic treble-winning season”. The series covers the year the team won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League over 10 days in 1999.

The UK Original documentary will launch in over 240 countries and territories worldwide exclusively on Prime Video in 2024.

The series focuses on the group of players recruited, coached and moulded by Sir Alex Ferguson, featuring exclusive interviews with David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Every perspective and vital moment is remembered “in vivid detail,” says Prime Video.

The series features never-before-seen archive footage as well as behind-the-scenes video from the club and fans.

99 is co-produced by Ventureland, David Beckham’s production house, Studio 99 and Gary Neville’s production company, Buzz16. Ventureland’s John Battsek and Miles Coleman will produce the series, the executive producers are Nicola Howson and David Gardner for Studio 99, Scott Melvin for Buzz 16 and Kerstin Emhoff for Ventureland.

Sampson Collins, the RTS-winning director of Gazza, is directing the series.