Sky History is to tell the story behind Sky original drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz by embarking on a journey to the notorious German death camp.

Produced by Synchronicty Films, the same production company behind the critically-acclaimed drama, the 90-minute factual film will follow Gary Sokolov, the only son of series protagonists Gita and Lali Sokolov.

The Tattooist’s Son: Journey to Auschwitz will chart an emotional journey he undertakes, culminating in his first visit to the death camp.

Along the way, he will meet Heather Morris, author of the international best selling novel, as well as the actors who portrayed his parents in the drama.

He will also meet Holocaust trauma psychiatrist George Halasz and 100-year old Holocaust survivor Abram Goldberg to better understand the impact of Intergenerational Holocaust Trauma.

With filming in Melbourne, Slovakia, and Poland, the film is a co-production between Sky and Hearst Networks EMEA. It was commissioned by VP of programming for Sky History Dan Korn and Hayley Reynolds, acting director of documentaries and factual at Sky, with Kathryn Taylor as commissioning editor for Sky.

The commission also marks Synchonicity Films’ first high end feature documentary, with founder Claire Mundell set to executive produce and produce the film which is filmed by director Stephen Bennett.

The production team also comprises shooting AP Martin Campbell, line producer Priya Bhakta, researcher Irina Glinski and production coordinator Scott Watkins.

“Having brought Lali and Gita’s incredible love story to the screen in The Tattooist of Auschwitz, it is a privilege for us to walk with Gary on this emotional and personal pilgrimage for his parents,” said Mundell.

Reynolds said: “Building on the success of our critically acclaimed Sky Original drama, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, we hope this documentary will further engage audiences in a meaningful dialogue about the Holocaust.”