App allows users to see who and how content was created through Adobe’s Content Credentials

Adobe has launched a free web app, Content Authenticity.

The browser add-on allows users to see who and how content they are viewing was created, if it has Adobe’s Content Credentials embedded in it. Adobe is hoping that its Content Credentials become an industry standard, and they allow creators to embed notes in their work that give them attribution, state whether AI was involved in its creation plus whether they consent to it being used to train AI models, and other usage preferences.

The app also allows users to apply their “signature” to their video, audio, or images in batches, including their their name, website and social media accounts - with more options to be added.

Any content that is tagged as not for training AI models won’t be eligible for Adobe Stock, as Adobe uses its stock content to train its Firefly AI models.

The tool combines digital fingerprinting, invisible watermarking and cryptographically signed metadata so that this information can be recovered even if the provenance information is removed or when someone takes a screenshot of the content.

A free public beta will be available in Q1 2025, with a free beta on Google Chrome available now.

Scott Belsky, chief strategy officer and EVP of design & emerging products at Adobe, said: “Adobe is committed to responsible innovation centered on the needs and interests of creators. Adobe Content Authenticity is a powerful new web application that helps creators protect and get recognition for their work. By offering creators a simple, free and easy way to attach Content Credentials to what they create, we are helping them preserve the integrity of their work, while enabling a new era of transparency and trust online. The Adobe Content Authenticity web app will not only benefit creators but also help consumers navigate the digital ecosystem with greater clarity.”