Eurovision Sport is testing live AI-generated translated commentary at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships, in Lima, Peru, this week, 27-31 August.

The broadcaster arm of the EBU is using technology from Camb.AI to dub live sports commentary from French to Portuguese using AI following successful trials on the Eurovision Sport platform earlier this summer. Eurovision Sport is streaming the competition in Portugal - as well as in the UK, where it shares the rights with the BBC.

Jean-Baptiste Casta, director of business operations & EurovisionSport.com, said: “We are proud to be at the forefront of technological advancements – working with CAMB.AI to pioneer the use of AI to provide live sports commentary in Europe. Recent trials at the European Aquatics Championships in June and the European Athletics in July have demonstrated the audiences’ huge appetite for commentary in their own languages and we are excited to be working again with Camb.AI on the World Athletics U20 Championships this week.”

Akshat Prakash, chief technology officer at Camb.AI, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Eurovision Sport to bring cutting-edge technology to life at the 2024 World Athletics U20. Our AI-powered translation and dubbing capabilities make sporting events truly global, allowing fans from different linguistic backgrounds to share in the excitement and passion of their favourite competitions in real-time.”