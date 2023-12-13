FIBA has expanded its deal with Genius Sports to cover data, video capture, and production, as well as innovation and technology services.

The ten-year agreement, starting in 2025, sees FIBA and Genius Sports continue to provide FIBA LiveStats and FIBA Organizer, helping to collect official play-by-play statistics and drive digital transformation, to over 200 leagues and national federations. In addition, there will be access to an AI-powered automated player tracking system, as well as a suite of broadcast augmentation tools, coaching tools and analytics, and automated officiating services.

Genius provides similar broadcast tools to the likes of the NFL and Premier League, which you can see examples of here and here.

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said: “For almost 20 years, FIBA and Genius Sports have joined forces in developing the most innovative tools for Leagues and National Federations across all levels of basketball. Through this automated solution, our objective is to assist National Federations and Leagues to increase their reach and revenue and at the same time, reduce costs. We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Genius Sports to achieve this goal and equip the FIBA Family with first access to this cutting-edge technology in basketball.”

Mark Locke, Genius Sports CEO, added: “We’re thrilled to expand our landmark partnership with FIBA, equipping Leagues and National Federations with state-of-the-art technology to transform how their fans, coaches, officials, broadcasters and sponsors interact with live data and video. Powered by our unique AI driven system, Leagues and National Federations at all levels of basketball will be able to automate data and video collection and utilise the highest quality player and team tracking data.”