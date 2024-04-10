Magnifi has launched a GenAI graphics platform, which aims to provide fully automated graphics workflows across all digital media asset classes.

Named Design-Systems-As-A-Service, it integrates with brand guidelines to produce the graphics, and sits alongside its automated clipping, highlights, and archive tools. This move comes after Magnifi parent company Videoverse acquired AI-powered graphics engine company Optikka last year.

In addition to the AI-powered graphics, Magnifi has also revealed an extension for Adobe Premiere Pro that allows users to access Magnifi-indexed libraries directly within the editing software. This comes shortly after it integrated its automated highlights solution with Grabyo’s cloud production platform last year, and received a £35.4m investment from Bluestone Equity Partners.

Vinayak Shrivastav, CEO and co-founder at Magnifi, said: “This new platform represents a significant leap forward in automated graphic design, empowering organizations to produce visually compelling content at scale while maximizing efficiency and creativity.”

Daniel Evans, SVP of sales at Magnifi, added: “We are excited to join forces with Grabyo and Adobe to bring even greater value to our customers. These strategic partnerships underscore our commitment to innovation and our mission to empower creators with cutting-edge tools that simplify and elevate the video production process.”