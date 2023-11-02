The final tickets are available for the AI Creative Summit, which will explore how artificial intelligence is challenging the industry and how it can be embraced to enhance creativity and solve problems.

The event, which takes place on 16 November at BFI Southbank, hosts speakers from companies such as Little Dot Studios, Dock 10, Avid, Evolutions and GlobalData, alongside the likes of ITV group chief data and AI officer Sanjeevan Bala, WPP global head of data & AI Di Mayze and BBC R&D head of machine learning Danijela Horak.

ITV head of scripted comedy Nana Hughes will join Tiger Aspect head of comedy David Simpson and Fifty Fifty Post managing director JP Dash for a case study about the series Deep Fake Neighbour Wars.

The summit, created by the teams behind Broadcast, Broadcast Tech & Screen International and the Media Production & Technology Show, will offer opinions and insights from industry leaders and technology experts on pre-production, production, post and distribution.

It will examine practical applications already being deployed by businesses and will host the a ‘Question Time’ AI debate.

For more information visit aicreativesummit.co.uk