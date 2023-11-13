Becky Rothwell has joined RIMMS TV as key account manager. The company provides contributor, location and materials consents management for unscripted productions, and Rothwell has 20+ years’ experience as a production manager across a variety of unscripted and scripted formats.

In her new role, Rothwell will look after digital releasing for the company. She will be the first point of contact for all new enquiries and forge tighter relationships between RIMMS and production managers, production co-ordinators, and HOPs.

Oliver Waton, commercial director at RIMMS says Rothwell was “a perfect candidate for the role, not only owing to the sheer variety of her previous work, but also because she herself has remained an avid exponent of RIMMS and its virtues, using the system to streamline her workflow on every production since she discovered us.

“We are so thrilled to be working with such a huge talent and font of wisdom from the production world, and every day since her arrival has brought exciting and energising conversations about new features and new affiliations that are improving and enhancing every aspect of what RIMMS can offer to all the shows it services.”