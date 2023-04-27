Blu Digital Group has opened a London facility in Hatton Garden.

The hub will handle the company’s full range of services, including content distribution, media management, post-production, and localisation. It will also serve as a base for Blu’s cloud-based software division in Europe.

In addition to its services, Blu offers customisable enterprise applications for the entertainment industry, including BluQC, an interactive cloud-based automation platform for media quality control.

The move to open a base in the UK comes after a period of acquisitions from Blu, including media management and localisation company Dicentia Studios in Denmark, and localisation specialist Haymillian, which works in in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company also expanded its English dubbing capabilities with the acquisition of Central Post LA, an audio recording facility in Hollywood.

It also appointed a new COO last year, Tony Rizkallah, who arrived after 15 years at digital media management company Bitmax.

Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group, said: “We’re excited to expand our services and software to even more UK media companies. Our new facility is in the heart of one of the most vibrant parts of London, known for its creative and media firms as well as historic landmarks and the new Elizabeth tube line. We’re right where our clients need us to be to attract the best talent and provide the best service to our European client-base as they continue to explore new ways to reach consumers with their content.”