Congratulations to everyone who picked up an award last night (Wednesday 29 November)

The winners of the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 were revealed last night (Wednesday 29 November), at a gala Awards dinner held at The Brewery, London, hosted by Tom Allen.

The night was a celebration of the role technology plays in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year. Many thanks to the Awards sponsors, AKA Design, Avid, Bubble Agency, East On Media Solutions, Eizo, ERA, Garden Studios, HHB, Jigsaw24 Media, LTN, LucidLink and medialease.

BROADCAST TECH INNOVATION AWARDS 2023 - THE WINNERS

BEST INNOVATION PROJECT

Sponsored by Jigsaw24 Media

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Technology (ITV Studios & dB Broadcast)

BEST USE OF GRAPHICS

Sky Sports Multi Studio (Sky Sports, Sky Creative, Sky Production Services and Graphics & Data for Sky Sports)

BEST USE OF REMOTE PRODUCTION

sponsored by LucidLink

Formula E (Aurora & Gravity Media for global distribution through multiple broadcast partners)

BEST USE OF VIRTUAL PRODUCTION/STUDIOS

Sponsored by Medialease

Game Changers (Megaverse)

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION (NON-SCRIPTED)

Sponsored by AKA Design

Nas Parkash, Tristan Powell, Will Chapman, Patrick Fripp, Billy Poole, Claire Ellis, Alan Leer & Jamie Hartland of Molinare (Break Point)

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO POST- PRODUCTION (SCRIPTED)

Sponsored by HHB

Doug Cooper, Alastair Sirkett, Adele Fletcher & Tim Hands of Warner Bros. De Lane Lea (House of the Dragon)

EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (NON-SCRIPTED)

Sponsored by EIZO

Capturing the Killer Nurse Joe Stabb of Fifty Fifty (Capturing the Killer Nurse)

EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (SCRIPTED)

Sponsored by EIZO

Paul Harrison of Residence Pictures (The Gallows Pole)

EXCELLENCE IN VFX

Sponsored by ERA

Matt Richardson & Jack Fisher of Ghost VFX (A Spy Among Friends)

POST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Vickie Mansell (Sky Post Production)

POST-PRODUCTION PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by East On Media Solutions

Glastonbury Festival 2023 (Picture Shop)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Innovation Team from the Natural History Unit (BBC Studios Productions)

STANDOUT TECH OF THE YEAR (POST-PRODUCTION)

Creating the Most Lifelike AI Voices (Papercup)

STANDOUT TECH OF THE YEAR (PRODUCTION)

Michelob Ultra ‘DreamCaster’ (HELO)

TECH TEAM OF THE YEAR

ITN Technology Team (ITN)

YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR (POST-PRODUCTION)

Sponsored by Avid

Lois Green (Vaudeville Sound)

YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL)

Sponsored by Garden Studios

Aya Al-Bayati (dock10)