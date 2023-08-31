Latest issue includes features on using AI for creative work; Sustainability in facilites; a VFX showcase; virtual production; editing; the best sessions from MPTS 2023; and more

The latest edition of the Broadcast Tech magazine is out now.

The magazine is distributed to Broadcast subscribers, with the September 2023 issue of Broadcast magazine, and is also available as a digital edition by clicking the picture above, or clicking here.

AI has been the industry’s buzzword in 2023, with excitement about what it could add to productions tempered by worries over what it could mean for the people who bring those productions to life – as evidenced by its place in the writers’ and actors’ strikes. For this issue we’ve asked figures across post, VFX, and virtual production about where we are, and what it could mean in the future (p6-10).

One place talk of AI cropped up was the Media Production & Technology Show to date in May. The biggest to date, with over 10,000 visitors descending on Olympia to see more than 300 exhibitors at the trade show and 300+ speakers taking part in the conference, there are three sessions from the two-day event: a fireside chat with Epic Games (p64-66); the Tech Room 101 (p22-23); and a look at the importance of ADR (p52-53) in this issue.

One of the major themes from the show was the huge growth of virtual production since the pandemic. However, despite its increased use, many still don’t know how to approach the technique, and we have a roundtable of experts to give their advice (p56-59) as well as an explainer on the differences between virtual production and virtual studios (p62-63).

The next event in the calendar is IBC, and we’ve previewed the main talking points that are set to come up in Amsterdam (p32-34) as well as listed the Hot Picks on the showroom floor (p36-44) so you know where to go.

Back in the UK, the industry has continued to produce impressive work using some of the tech on show at MPTS and IBC – as evidenced by our Post Gallery (14-20) and in-depth VFX Showcase (48-51).

However, there is more to be done to improve diversity across the sector, with some advice for how editing could help on this front on p46-47.

Sustainability is another area the industry is working on, and Broadcast Tech has spoken to studios and facilities around the UK about what they’re doing to lower their environmental impact (p24-30), as well as looked at what streamers can do to help (p52-53).