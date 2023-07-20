He moves from ViaCom, where he led its audio team

Clear Cut has appointed Callum Donaldson as dubbing mixer.

He joins from ViaCom where he led its audio team, delivering on a wide range of programming for global broadcasters and OTT platforms.

His credits include Cruising With Jane McDonald, In Jane Austen’s Footsteps with Gyles Brandreth, Inside John Lewis, The Story of the Songs, Abba: The Missing 40 Years MTV Cribs, Wonderful World of Chocolate and Trevor McDonald’s Indian Train Adventure.

Donaldson said: “I’ve only ever heard great things about Clear Cut so it’s a real honour to be a part of such a talented team. I can’t wait to get stuck in!”

Head of audio, Ben Newth, added: “Callum is the perfect addition to Clear Cut’s already stellar sound team.”

Rowan Bray, managing director at the Clear Cut Group said: “We couldn’t be happier to have Callum joining us. With his exceptional client facing skills and experience, we are delighted he has agreed to join the team. Our audio department is flourishing - a clear reflection of their excellent reputation.”