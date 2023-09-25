She replaces previous head of audio Tony Greenwood who is moving into semi-retirement

MediaCityUK, Salford-based Core Post has promoted Emily Nuttall to its head of audio. She has been mixing for more than 15 years, with the last 10 years as a founding member of the Core team.

Nuttall replaces previous head of audio Tony Greenwood who is moving into semi-retirement after a career spanning four decades.

Gemma Thorn has also joined Core Post as a dubbing mixer. She joins from Dock10.

Thorn and Nuttall previously worked together in 2012, and together their credits include Car Share, Brassic, Waterloo Road, Man Like Mobeen, Alma’s Not Normal and The Power of Parker.