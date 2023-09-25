It houses cine and broadcast production kit and provides a community space for networking and education

Pro video and broadcast kit reseller CVP has opened a showroom at 89 Great Titchfield Street, London. CVP Fitzrovia is the second central London CVP showroom, in addition to its CVP | Arri Creative Space at Charlotte Street.

The facility features a lighting and virtual production set, with multiple cine and broadcast cameras including the Arri Alexa 35, Sony Venice 2 8K and Red V-Raptor S35 fully rigged, to provide a hands-on showcase of the different models.

Recently announced products, including the Sony Burano 8K digital cinema camera, the Angenieux EZ3 multi-format tele lens and the Cooke Optics SP3 full frame prime lens series will also be available to demo at CVP Fitzrovia.

Furthermore, the showroom will also include a range of motion solutions from DJI, Ronin 2 and Steadicam, as well as PTZ cameras, an LED volume stage, lighting solutions including Litepanels, ARRI, Aputure and Prolycht, and a Monitor Wall featuring 30 monitors side by side from brands including Atomos, Ovide, Eizo and Sony.

CVP’s team at the showroom will offfer insight and guidance to help filmmakers and content creators choose the best equipment for their requirements.

CVP Fitzrovia will also feature regular events, workshops and demonstrations, with a soon-to-be-announced programme featuring enthusiasts, experts, and innovators.

Jon Fry, CEO, CVP, said: “We’ve designed this innovative new showroom with our community in mind. It offers an environment where our valued customers can interact with state-of-the-art technology, foster engaging discussions, and stay updated with advancements happening at the forefront of our industry. The space will also serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, with educational workshops, technical training and networking events already scheduled.”