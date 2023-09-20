Digital Catapult and Target3D have created the UK’s first Advanced Media Production studios network.

The studios in the network will aim to take advantage of technologies such as motion capture, virtual production, 5G private networks, XR equipment and photogrammetry - the creation of 3D models based on photographs. It begins with two facilities, one in Gateshead and another in London.

The London location, Dock Street, features two volumes, facilitating motion capture of up to ten performers at a time. This includes full-body, finger, and facial expression capture, as well as intricate performance sequencing, with use-cases ranging from virtual and augmented reality applications, visual effects, and animation.

Meanwhile, the Gateshead facility includes a a curved LED screen in a 8mx3.5m LED volume, which can be used for virtual production.

The studios are linked by a private 5G network, that allows different types of media content to be created at the same time, and aims to empower remote content direction, foster national and international collaboration, and improve efficiencies during the production process.

In addition, the network has established partnerships with educational institutions such as ScreenSkills, Goldsmiths University of London, Guildhall School of Music and Drama and Gateshead College, to support local talent and local communities, as well as accelerating research and innovation.

The network of studios adds to the 20 facilities that Digital Catapult already has across the UK.

Jeremy Silver, CEO of Digital Catapult, said: “For the last decade, Digital Catapult has been a pioneer of investment in digital entertainment, concentrating our efforts on the UK’s creative industries, and strengthening the relationship between technology and the arts. We are thrilled to unveil the UK’s first network of Advanced Media Production studios in collaboration with Target3D.

“Through our concerted efforts including years of direct industry engagement and the support of InnovateUK, Digital Catapult has built the case for new public investments such as the AHRC’s CoSTAR programme to secure funding, to further advance the success of the UK’s creative industries at scale. Our vision is to continue to push at the boundaries, ahead of mainstream adoption and thus ensure that UK expertise leads the world in a new era of entertainment that combines sustainability and creativity, and redefines how media is produced, shared, and experienced.”

Allan Rankin, managing director of Target3D, commented: “A new dawn in Advanced Media Production, where the ever closer merger of the digital and the real world, means new exciting outputs, from new techniques and skills, for ever expanding mediums and discerning consumers of content. How to make better, make faster, make smarter, make with lower impact is a continuous puzzle to be solved.

“The Target3D team, operating out of the AMP Dock Street studio, has already worked on productions featuring world-famous artists in the production of cutting-edge media content, as well as playing a pivotal role in video-game development, cinematics and immersive experiences for the likes of Sky Sports. By leveraging the latest in Advanced Media Production technologies we can go some way to answering these difficult questions through the ability to apply ourselves in the AMP facilities. From real world work to Research & Development we are able to offer the UK the very best in class in workflows and hardware.”