He becomes R&D lead for AI and immersive, and will work alongside head of production innovation Richard Wormwell

dock10 has appointed Dr. Florian Block as its R&D lead for AI and immersive.

Dr. Block, a PhD in human computer interaction from Lancaster University, spent five years as a research associate at Harvard University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, where he designed and built interactive learning experiences for museums.

He then moved to the University of York seven years ago, where he led the formation of the Weavr consortium and held the position of R&D director for a flagship UKRI demonstrator project that focused on AI driven sports analysis. The project included organisations such as dock10 and ESL UK, and built a tech platform that was designed to provide viewers with live in-game data and story narratives that accelerated engagement and dwell times.

At dock10, Dr. Block will work alongside head of production innovation Richard Wormwell, aiming to grow its virtual studios, immersive and interactive media business. He will further develop dock10’s R&D strategy, delivering custom solutions for multi-camera virtual production, building relationships with academic centres and expanding the studio’s capabilities in immersive and interactive content.

dock10 has already made a name for itself for its work in virtual studios producing programmes and live events that rely on virtual and interactive technology including Match of the Day, BBC Bitesize Daily, UEFA EURO 2020, 2021 Gran Turismo Sport FIA World Championship and most recently Channel 5’s Dinosaur - with Stephen Fry.

Dr. Block said: “I am passionate about taking the latest research and innovation in AI and immersive technology and applying them to real world environments, in entertainment and education, exploring new ways for audiences to engage, learn, and communicate, and to enjoy themselves. I’m delighted to be working with the team at dock10 to help them deliver ground-breaking virtual, and interactive, content for audiences in the UK and worldwide.”

Wormwell added: “We worked with Florian on the Weavr project and were hugely impressed at his determination to push the boundaries of what’s possible with virtual, AI and immersive technologies. At dock10, we’re having conversations with production companies at much earlier stage, they want their shows to be more immersive, to include interactive elements and to look very different to heritage studio programmes.

“Florian’s appointment is hugely exciting. His expertise will not only help us further develop the tools and techniques required to deliver ground-breaking content but will also expand the limits of what’s currently possible, keeping us at the forefront of virtual production and strengthening dock10’s reputation even further.”