Edgio has promoted Todd Hinders to CEO, after he joined the company as chief revenue officer in May 2023.

Hinders also joins the board of directors, and takes the place of now former CEO and president Bob Lyons - who has resigned from his roles and from the board.

Hinders had previously been head of global sales and customer success at AWS Elemental for eight-and-a-half years before joining the edge network provider, where he oversaw go-to-market activities for AWS Elemental Media Services, CloudFront, Twitch Interactive Video Service, and Edge security products. Ovreall, he has over 25 years’ experience total in cloud, security, edge, and media platform businesses - having also worked at Cisco Systems, Maven Networks, and more.

Kenneth Traub, chairman of the board of Edgio, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Bob and wish him well in his future endeavors. Now is the right time for new leadership that will infuse Edgio with the discipline and energy needed to capitalize on the opportunity Edgio has in the marketplace. While Edgio had a challenging year in 2023, we are excited to start 2024 under Todd’s leadership. Todd brings both continuity and new passion to help the company achieve its potential. He and the entire executive leadership team of Edgio have the full support of the Board.”

Hinders added: “I’m thrilled to be leading Edgio at this exciting time for the company. Edgio is on a transformative journey. We’re diligently optimizing our global edge-network, expanding our customer base, particularly in high-margin streaming and application businesses and reducing operating expenses. We have also been adding world-class talent to our team and strengthening our balance sheet. Together with our new board of directors, the executive team, our dedicated employees, and valued customers and partners, we intend to build a world-class company, relentlessly delivering on customer success and maximizing shareholder value.”