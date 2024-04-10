ERA has opened a new London office, on Warwick St, Westminster.

The sales and client success teams will be based at the facility, which opens as the company celebrates the 25th anniversary of its UK launch. ERA had previously moved out of London to an office in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, but now will have bases in both locations. Both are designed to accomodate hybrid working.

ERA’s London office opens shortly after the IT workflow solutions provider hired Sas Huntwood as its sales and marketing director, and it has announced partnerships with Periphery, on managed cloud services, and Tyrell, on hosting, cloud services, infrastructure and storage.

Sean Baker, managing director of ERA, said “We work collaboratively with some of the most creative media and entertainment organisations in London and the UK; our team aim to create a first-class customer experience and want to foster closer working relationships with our customers. We’re excited about welcoming our customers and partners, both old and new to the London office.”

Huntwood added “It’s important that our clients live and experience our culture as we sit alongside them to solve complex challenges, design new solutions and implement cutting-edge technology. This new space will provide the ideal workspace to meet face to face so we can continue to contribute to our customers success.”