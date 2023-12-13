FilmLight has unveiled the latest version of its grading software, Baselight 6.0.

The release follows an extensive beta programme and features several years of ML development and new features designed to enhance productivity and creativity.

The tools include an improved and modernised timeline; a new primary grading tool, X Grade; a new-look development tool, Chromogen; and a new ML-based tool called Face Track.

Face Track finds and tracks faces in a scene, adjusting as each face moves and turns. It attaches a polygon mesh to each face, which enables perspective-aware tools such as Paint and Shapes to distort with the mesh. The colourist can also copy corrections and enhancements made in Face Track to the entire timeline ­with a simple copy and paste to apply the corrections to the same face across a full sequence or episode.

Martin Tlaskal, head of development at FilmLight, said: “We believe this release moves our technology forward significantly, and provides a platform that works in synchronicity with today’s colourist. Face Track, for example, has been proven to greatly reduce the considerable amount of time colourists spend in the grading suite on beauty work – typically the need to repeat processes and corrections for every appearance of each character. By harnessing cutting-edge advances in machine learning Face Track will revolutionise this – allowing colourists to track faces, make corrections or enhancements and apply them across multiple scenes.”

Norway-based freelance colourist, Cem Ozkilicci, was part of the beta programme. He added: “I’ve had the pleasure of using Face Track and it is an absolute game changer. It is amazing and cuts down time spent on tedious keys and shapes – not just for brightening/darkening faces, but for lifting eyes, beauty and skin work. Paired with paint tools, Face Track becomes even more powerful. Colourists can spend more time grading and less time drawing shapes on faces and tracking.”

Meanwhile, Madrid-based freelance colourist, Raúl Lavado, said: “One of the wonders of Baselight 6.0 is the Face Track tool, which has revealed itself as a shining beacon in the world of digital colour. This innovation revolutionises the way we can perfect skin tones, delivering unparalleled precision in facial tracking. The ability to dynamically adjust the colour and texture of moving faces in a scene takes the quality and efficiency of colour correction to new heights. Baselight 6.0 is not just a tool, it is an experience that redefines the art of colour grading.”

Building up to the release of Baselight 6.0, FilmLight has developed a framework called Flexi, to integrate future ML-based tools into Baselight quickly and easily. The newly added tools in Baselight 6.0 include the RIFE ML-based retimer; a reworked Curve Grade; integrated alpha for easy compositing; a new Gallery for improved searching and sorting; and new and enhanced colour tools such as Sharpen Luma, a built-in Lens Flaretool, Bokeh for out-of-focus camera effects, Loupe magnifying for fast and accurate adjustments, an upgraded Hue Angle, and much more.

Seamus O’Kane, senior colourist at The Post Arm in London, said: “The new tools in Baselight 6.0 offer a creative jump that is inspirational. It feels like suddenly discovering you can breathe underwater. You thought it would be interesting, but the reality of it is astounding.”

Enge Gray, senior colourist at Racoon in London, adds: “Having spent some time on Baselight 6.0, I can honestly say I’m very excited about how the new tools like X Grade and Chromogen, along with the other upgrades and additions, will help us deliver and realise the vision. It really is next level.”