Harbor has taken on Nigel Squibbs (pictured right) as creative director of sound and re-recording mixer, and James Gregory (pictured left) as senior ADR mixer.

Nigel Squibbs is a BAFTA and C.A.S. Award Nominee, and a RTS Craft & Design Award Winner (Best Sound, The Tunnel). He was also nominated for a 2018 RTS for his work on Patrick Melrose, and a 2022 Music and Sound Award for Trigger Point.

His recent credits include Extraordinary, Strike, SAS Rogue Heroes, The Capture Series 2, Inside Man, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe.

James Gregory is a multi-award-winning Senior ADR Mixer, who has worked with Danny Boyle, Joe Wright, Guy Ritchie, Susanne Bier, and Alex Garland. He won the 2020 Cinema Audio Society (US) Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television for Fleabag, as well as the Best Sound Design for Truth Seekers at the 2021 Music and Sound Awards. He was also nominated in the Best Sound Design category at the Music and Sound Awards in 2020 for Killing Eve and the Motion Picture Sound Editors (US) Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue and ADR for Episodic Long Form Broadcast for Bodyguard.

His recent projects include Matilda, The Swimmers, Breeders, The First Lady, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Men, and Killing Eve.

Harbor is based in a 3-storey studio in Farringdon, London.

Commercial director of Harbor’s studios in the UK, James Corless, said: “We are thrilled to have Nigel on board heading up our creative sound offering in the UK. His body of work and reputation in the industry is second to none. Likewise, James has been consistently producing exceptional ADR work and we are excited to see him continue this in our new studio.”