The company will launch a new panel and host live in-depth case studies sessions on its stand

ROE Visual will present its latest products and technologies, including its lineup of LED displays.

Showcased products include the Ruby LED series, featuring the Ruby RB1.5 and RB1.9BV2 and the Black Marble LED floor, the BM2.

Making its debut at IBC is the Coral CR1.2 panel. This represents a leap in broadcast-grade HD-LED technology, leveraging COB (Chip on Board) LED technology for superior performance.

The Coral panel offers high contrast, a wide color gamut, and exceptional colour accuracy, ensuring a stunning high-definition viewing experience. With a brightness of 1000 nits, a refresh rate of 7680Hz, and an 8:9 aspect ratio supporting native 4K or 8K resolutions, the Coral series sets a new standard for visual quality and energy efficiency in the industry.

“Being part of the IBC Exhibition is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our advancements in LED technology, particularly in the live broadcast and film arenas,” said Olaf Sperwer, business development manager for virtual production at ROE Visual. “Our immersive stand will offer visitors and integration partners an up-close experience with our latest products and solutions, showcasing how we redefine visual experiences.”

Roelof Bouwman, general manager of ROE Visual EU, added: “Our growing involvement in the broadcast market is evident in our expanding product portfolio. Our collaborations with leading technology companies emphasize our commitment to maximizing the potential of LED technology for our clients.”

As well as showcasing its product range, the ROE Visual stand will be hosting live sessions exploring cutting-edge extended virtual production solutions for live multi-camera broadcast productions. These sessions will include in-depth case studies, such as the BBC UEFA Broadcast Studio, the commercial potential of VP highlighted by “The Garage,” broadcast strategies for elections, and insights into the development of the Gran Canaria Film Studio.

ROE Visual is enhibiting in Hall 7, stand B25.