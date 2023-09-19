The camera is available now for £2,119

Blackmagic unveiled the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K at IBC 2023. The high-end digital film camera with a full frame 6K sensor, 13 stops of dynamic range, L-Mount lens mount and dual native ISO up to 25,600, records to CFexpress cards and costs £2,119.

The 24 x 36mm 6K sensor makes it possible to capture large format cinema camera image quality in its portable, lightweight body. Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K also uses an L-Mount for lenses, which works with a wide range of new and vintage lenses for a wider range of creative choices.

Blackmagic says the camera captures “precise skin tones and rich organic colours”.

When doing cloud or mobile work, the camera records both Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies at the same time.

The native resolution of the camera is 6048 x 4032 – nearly three times larger than a Super 35 sensor – enables customers to shoot with a shallow depth of field or use anamorphic lenses uncropped for a true cinematic look.

The 13 stops of dynamic range with dual native ISO up to 25,600 provide high quaity low noise images in all lighting conditions.

The camera can shoot at 36 fps at full sensor resolution or 120 fps windowed.

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K features an L-Mount lens mount designed to accommodate full frame sensors while ensuring compatibility with new and vintage lenses.

With a large diameter of 51.6mm, L-Mount works with the latest full frame lenses from manufacturers such as Leica, Panasonic and Sigma. Furthermore, a flange distance of only 20mm means customers can add adapters for a variety of lens mounts without impacting image quality.

The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K features a built in CFexpress card recorder, and a USB-C expansion port for recording direct to external flash media disks or an SSD.

It has a large, bright 5-inch HDR touchscreen, with on-screen overlays shoing status and record parameters, histogram, focus peaking indicators, levels, frame guides and more.

Users can apply 3D LUTs for monitoring shots with the desired colour and look. The HDR display features 1500 nits of brightness.

Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, said: “With the new Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K, we wanted to create the most portable camera possible for high-end, large format cinematography. That’s why we took the Pocket Cinema Camera platform but completely re-engineered the electronics inside around a full frame sensor and L-Mount. This means our customers get amazing large format images in an extremely portable design that also works with the accessories they already own. The L-Mount also opens up some amazing creative options like using the latest Leica lenses or using vintage lenses customers already own in an entirely new way. This is a true high end cinema camera designed for high end work and we think it gives our customers a whole new way to tell their stories.”

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is available now for £2,119 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.