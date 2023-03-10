ITV and Channel 4’s Freeview channels will now be processed and delivered via the cloud in a move away from legacy hardware

ITV and Channel 4’s terrestrial Freeview channels are moving to cloud processing, away from legacy hardware. The channels will instead be start-to-finish cloud processed via BT Media and Broadcast’s smart broadcast network, Vena. The move will boost efficiency, reduce energy consumption, cut costs and enhance flexibility, says BT.

The multi-million-pound contract between BT and Digital 3&4 (the JV created by ITV and Channel 4) is the first time cloud processing of digital terrestrial TV channels has been completed on this scale.

Digital 3&4 is using Vena to deliver digital coding and multiplexing, combining multiple content streams into one before distribution regionally.

Content is taken from six playout centres and distributed to nations and regions across the UK securely via two of BT’s resilient datacentres. In addition, BT is providing an end-to-end, round-the-clock monitoring service from its International Media Operations Centre. The network also utilises Ateme’s virtualised software video processing and delivery.

Faisal Mahomed, director of BT Media and Broadcast and Portfolio Businesses, said: “This launch marks a major development for the TV industry as a whole. It will offer more possibilities for broadcasters to connect and interact with their audiences. We have seen remarkable innovation and collaboration across BT, Digital 3&4 and our partner Ateme to get to this point.

“The service, built on Vena, is only the start of what’s possible on BT’s smart broadcast network – as we continue to drive digitisation, and to innovate solutions to support TV delivery in the UK and across the globe.”

Greg Bensberg MBE, managing director at Digital 3&4, added: “Our partnership with BT has enabled us to take a giant leap forward in delivering Freeview TV for 18 million regular viewers across the UK. This was a challenging project that required meticulous planning and execution, and we’re proud to have worked with a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with BT and driving the future of broadcasting in the UK.”