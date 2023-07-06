Linney has added a virtual production studio to its Nottinghamshire facility.

The studio has a 6m x 4m flat LED volume provided by Samsung, which is the first virtual production installation from Samsung in the UK. This has replaced a green screen in the space, which is 15.5m x 7.9m. It uses Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to create the VP environments, and there is also an open-plan development studio for clients to plan their shoots before moving into the main space.

The result of a two-year development process, the studio is fully soundproofed and full height 360° black curtain drapes. Facilities onsite include an adjoining edit suite, green rooms, parking, production offices, makeup rooms, and catering.

There are two other studios on site, one specced for catering and another for set builds and similar work. The marketing agency uses the facility in-house, and it is also available for rental to productions - with options ranging from dry hire or a full team from Linney to assist. It has already been used for documentaries.

Linney’s head of film, Luke Dennis, said, “We are excited by the potential applications for this technology and have already started working with clients to deliver truly innovative output for their campaigns.”