Bristol-based studio Moonraker VFX has taken on Lucas Pozzey as head of 3D.

He has more than two decades experience in the industry, including at MPC, DNEG, Luma, and Jellyfish.

Pozzey started out as a director and cinematographer before transfering into VFX. He has since worked on Prometheus, Lion King (2019), Marvel and DC films. Most recently he worked on the award-winning Prehistoric Planet series.

He said: “I’m excited to help expand on what the talented artists at Moonraker have achieved so far and hope to bring some of the skills and knowledge I’ve acquired working for big studios to push us creatively and technically to where we want to be.”

Moonraker VFX founder Simon Clarke, added: “We are extremely excited to welcome Lucas to the team. He brings with him a huge breadth of experience and an impressive level of artistry and technical expertise.”

Creative director, Graham Stott said: “We’re thrilled to have Lucas on board to help with the continued growth of the VFX team. The quality of his work speaks for itself and he brings a wealth of knowledge to the studio from his experience working for some of the most prestigious VFX houses.