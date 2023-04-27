House Of The Dragon, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, & The Horse, and more to also feature

The Media Production & Technology Show is taking place next month, 10-11 May, at London Olympia and is set to feature a number of high profile speakers from across the industry.

In total there are over 300 speakers at the two-day trade show, featuring on six stages - Keynote, Audio, Production, Post Production, Technology, and Virtual Production. There is also content from the Albert sustainability conference that will be taking place at the event. You can read about the top production sessions here.

Among the top attractions is an exclusive interview with All Quiet On The Western Front sound designer Markus Stemler, who will explain how the BAFTA Award-winning film brought the reality of warfare to audiences. This takes place on the Audio stage at 10.30am on 11 May, and is preceded on 10 May at 11.15 on the same stage by a panel session with the team behind House Of The Dragon’s audio - which recently won the 2023 BAFTA Craft Award for Sound: Fiction.

That isn’t the only insight into HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel, with the virtual production stage hosting virtual production supervisor Louisa Bremner at 1pm on 11 May, where she will talk about her work on that show, as well as Matrix 4, Death On The Nile, and more.

One of the key drivers behind virtual production, Epic Games and its Unreal Engine, will feature on the Keynote stage on 11 May at 1.10pm, with BK Johannessen, Unreal Engine business director for broadcast and live events, talking about its capabilities with live content.

This is followed by editor Nathan Orloff talking about his work on the likes of John Wick 4 and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the BBC and ITN going behind the scenes of how major live events such as the Queen’s Jubille and the Coronation were broadcast over the past year.

The Coronation, which will take place just days before MPTS, is also the centre of attention at 1.20pm, 10 May, on the Technology stage, with the BBC R&D’s Ian Wagdin explaining how 5G will be, and by then has been, used to broadcast it.

The Technology stage will also feature a state of the nation and “Room 101” panels with leading industry figures, similarly to the Post Production stage - where state of the nation panels on post and VFX will feature the likes of Picture Shop, Envy, and Fifty Fifty, and Lux Aeterna, Ghost VFX, and Framestore.

The creative team behind The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse will also be on the Post Production stage at 12.20pm on 10 May, and there will be other sessions going behind-the-scenes of colouring on His Dark Materials and the VFX and animation on Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet.

The full programme for MPTS can be found here. The Media Production & Technology Show is organised by Broadcast publisher Media Business Insight, and takes place at London Olympia on 10 and 11 May.