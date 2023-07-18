The acquisition will lead to innovations in the cine and broadcast markets and beyond, says Zeiss

Ncam has been acquired by technology and optics company Zeiss.

Ncam specialises in camera tracking technology, which appealed to Zeiss as it complements its lineup of cinema lenses and lens data related services.

As part of the same product offering, the companies say they are aiming to “deliver outstanding, easy to use tracking and VFX solutions for professional production workflows”. The acquisition also promises “exciting innovations in the cine and broadcast markets and beyond.”

Zeiss has been established for more than 175 years, and has an established global footprint. Ncam has expertise in camera tracking, visual effects and virtual production.

Zeiss plans to introduce the first product out of this cooperation later this summer and is committed to support all Ncam users and customers.

It says an upgrade program will ensure that every new feature and improvement brought to the technology will also benefit existing Ncam users.