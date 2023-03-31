The move won’t affect the business of Riverside TV Studios, which is based within the building

Riverside TV Studios Ltd (RTVS), the television studio and production facility based in the Riverside Studios complex in Hammersmith, says it will continue “to conduct and grow its business as usual” following the announcement that the Riverside Trust, the owners of Riverside Studios, are going into administration.

Riverside Trust was placed into administration on 29 March, however all existing leases previously granted to tenants within the Riverside Studios building continue to be valid.

RTVS says there will be “no disruption to any studio bookings in place now or in the future.”

The studio and production facility has a long-term lease on Studio 1 in the Riverside Studios complex, and also uses other parts of the building occasionally too.

The facility has been the home to productions including Have I Got News For You, Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve, The Apprentice You’re Fired and Fantasy Football League.

Alex Innes, The Innes Consultancy Limited, says: “The proposed appointment of an administrator to Riverside Trust will not affect the lease that RTVS has for the studios at the Riverside building and RTVS will continue to operate in the building as usual. We will work with the administrator as our new landlord, until the future of the building has been determined and we continue with a new landlord.”

William Burdett-Coutts, Chair, RTVS, adds: “RTVS continues as a vital television studio facility in West London. Whilst we are sad to see the situation with the Riverside Trust arise, we would like to reassure all our clients that our business will continue as usual.”